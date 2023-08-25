Some green-spored Lepiota form a fairy ring in a yard along Knoop-Johnston Road on Thursday, Aug. 24. According to Wikipedia mushrooms in a fairy ring are connected by root like “mycelia” underground. The mushrooms sprout from the outer edge of the mycelia which grows in the shape of a circle. The underground mycelia can often change the color of the grass in the circle or cause damage to the grass. According to Wikipedia “Western European traditions, including English, Scandinavian, and Celtic, claimed that fairy rings are the result of elves or fairies dancing.” Folklore says that it is unwise to enter a fairy ring for a variety of reasons. One possible consequence is that the person will have the ability to see the fairies but they may be subjected to illusions.

