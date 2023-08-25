SIDNEY — The eighth annual Growing Women in Agriculture Empowerment Celebration will be held on Sept. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at a new location: Vandemark Farm, 2401 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Harvest and Women in Agriculture” and will be $30 per person to attend. A portion of the fee will support the Women in Agriculture Scholarship Fund.

The night starts off with an optional make-and-take event at 4 p.m. where attendees will make a barnyard animal planter by Hammer and Stain. The cost is $60 per planter and the limit is 30 planters. Then at 6 p.m., a mix and mingle will start with heavy hors d’oeuvres served.

Three keynote panelists will speak starting at 7 p.m.: Elizabeth Harsh, executive director of the Ohio Beef Council and Ohio Cattlemen’s Association; Liz Funderburgh, a board member for Ohio Corn and Wheat; and Cindy Layman, a board member for the Ohio Soybean Council. At 8 p.m., guests will break off into sessions. Session speakers will be Nicole Keller, a professional clinical counselor and certified hypnotherapist as well as the owner/founder of For You Counseling and Hypnotherapy, and Kara Maynard, a garden designer and consultant as well as the owner of Deeply Rooted Landscapes.

The deadline to register is Sept. 1. To register online, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shelby-county-women-in-ag-event-tickets-699061340287. Registration can also be mailed with a postmark by Sept. 1 and the check payable to Shelby County Farm Bureau, 110 Industrial Drive Suite C, Wapakoneta, Ohio, 45895.

For more information, email Jill Smith at [email protected] or call 877-775-7642.