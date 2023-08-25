SIDNEY — Executive Director of Raise the Roof for the Arts is leaving his position to pursue a new opportunity.

Ian Hinz is leaving the organization for a new opportunity that he feels will bring personal and professional growth. Under his leadership, Raise the Roof for the Arts has reached new heights and achieved milestones.

“I am truly thankful for the incredible journey I’ve had with Raise the Roof for the Arts,” Hinz said. “Working alongside such a passionate team and witnessing the transformative power of the arts has been an honor. I am now thrilled to embrace this new opportunity that will allow me to continue making a positive impact.”

During his tenure, Hinz spearheaded initiatives that expanded the organization’s reach, fostered community engagement, and provided vital support to artists. The board and staff have extended their gratitude for his dedication, vision and unwavering commitment to the arts.

As Raise the Roof for the Arts moves forward, the board will take time to consider the best path for the organization’s continued success. In the interim period, the role of executive director will be assumed by Delaney Wilson, the current events and advancement manager. Wilson has exhibited leadership skills and an understanding of the organization’s mission.

“We are confident that Delaney’s expertise and passion will guide Raise the Roof for the Arts during this transitional phase,” said Cameron Eisenhardt, president of the Board of Directors for Raise The Roof for the Arts. “With the support of our talented employees, including Kaitlyn Haines, McKensie Osborne, and Timmion Lichtenberg, we are well-equipped to ensure the organization’s operations continue seamlessly.”

Wilson expressed her dedication to maintaining the organization’s momentum.

“I am honored to step into this role and work alongside our incredible team to further our mission of enriching lives through the arts. Together, we will continue to uplift artists and inspire the community,” said Wilson.

Raise the Roof for the Arts remains committed to its mission of fostering creativity, enriching lives, and building an arts community. The organization extends its gratitude to Hinz for his contributions and wishes him the best in his new endeavor.