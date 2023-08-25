Holthaus Ag Solutions open house

Gene Martin, left, of Piqua, talks to Holthaus Ag Solutions, LLC co-owner Greg Holthaus, of Sidney, about possibly buying a TYM Tractor during an open house at Holthaus Ag Solutions, LLC on Friday, Aug. 25. The open house was held to bring attention to the TYM Tractors that are a new product for sale. Also for sale is Golden Harvest corn and soybean seed, Agri MAXX wheat seed and FBN chemicals. Food Truck. A food truck gave visitors free food at the open house. Holthaus Ag Solutions, LLC is located at 3379 S Kuther Road.