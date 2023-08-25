Holthaus Ag Solutions open house

Gentry Huelskamp, left, 4, gets a push from his identical twin, Jude Huelskamp, 4, both of Sidney, as they struggle to get a toy tractor moving. The two were playing at the open house at Holthaus Ag Solutions, LLC on Friday, Aug. 25. The open house was held to bring attention to the TYM Tractors that are a new product for sale. Also for sale is Golden Harvest corn and soybean seed, Agri MAXX wheat seed and FBN chemicals. Food Truck. A food truck gave visitors free food at the open house. Holthaus Ag Solutions, LLC is located at 3379 S Kuther Road. The brothers are the children of Jack and Jenica Huelskamp.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News