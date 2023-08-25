NEW KNOXVILLE — NKTelco, a communications provider in Ohio, has announced a deal to purchase Hometown Cable. Existing Hometown Cable customers in Coldwater, St. Henry, Montezuma, and surrounding rural areas are now part of NKTelco. The companies operate adjacent to one another which will make for a seamless transition.

In the next few months, customers joining NKTelco from Hometown Cable will become part of NKTelco’s fiber optic ring. The optic ring will add continuity of service and status monitoring to all residents and businesses. Former Hometown Cable customers will have access to Flight Data packages with Multi-Gig broadband speeds. NKTelco plans to roll out NKT.tv their new streaming service which will include exclusive local sports programming from area high schools and colleges. All local sporting events will be available on-demand.

NKTelco will offer a suite of business solutions from network managed services, host client phone systems, and offsite Data Center with Cyber Security services. As part of the deal, NKtelco also purchased the Fixed Wireless Network that operates in Mercer, Auglaize, Miami and Darke counties.

“NKTelco has extensive experience working with communities of this size,” said Preston Meyer, general manager of NKTelco. “Our excellent local customer service combined with our everyday low pricing will help us attract new customers. Our existing customers will see value added to their service as we continue to roll out new products and services. We have worked side by side with the Hometown team for years and welcome them to the NKTelco family. Effective immediately, all employees are part of NKTelco.”