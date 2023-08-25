Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 28, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Anna Zoning Board of Appeals

ANNA — The village of Anna’s Zoning Board of Appeals will be meeting on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. in the Anna Village Hall Council Chambers, located at 209 W. Main St., Anna. The board members will be hearing a request for the property located at 117 Timber Trail. The owner is requesting a variance to build a detached garage 24 feet tall. The zoning code only allows an accessory building to the maximum height of 18 feet.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda includes administrator reports, approving grant funds, accepting donations and personnel items.