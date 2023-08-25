125 YEARS

AUGUST 25, 1898

J.O. Amos, J.S. Laughlin, Peter Goffena, C.R. Hess, George E. Covill, Frank C. Amos, and Robert Marshall went to Dayton today to attend the Democratic state convention.

——-

Extraordinary games of baseball are always the means of creating a great deal of interest in Sidney, and the one yesterday was one that will not soon be forgotten. It was the game between the fat men and the lean men of the city. The game was stopped at the close of the fifth inning with the score tied at 23 to 23.

——-

Hon. G.A. Marshall and Charles C. Marshall have formed a partnership for the practice of law in this city.

100 YEARS

AUGUST 25, 1923

Some $400 in cash and stamps were taken from the post office at St. Paris this morning by two robbers who escaped after a running gun battle with Constable Ed Walborn of that village. No one was injured although about a dozen shots were exchanged a close range.

——-

The Venus Chocolate company bankruptcy case was again continued following a hearing this morning. F.G. Osborne, of Milwaukee, who was the low bidder three weeks ago, failed to appear and his down payment of 10 percent was ordered forfeited.

75 YEARS

AUGUST 25, 1948

In situation of a driver training course at Sidney High School to provide students with sound knowledge of safe and skilled driving techniques was announced today by Supt. Fred Louys. He noted the program has been made possible through the cooperation of the Shelby County Motor Club and the Shelby Motors Co.

——-

Wallace W. Masteller, Jr. was elected chairman of the board of directors of the Shelby County community chest. Serving with him will be Cletus Grilliot, first vice president; Harry Heintz, second vice president; Dorothy Morrison treasurer; Mrs. William Milligan, secretary; and Kenneth McDowell, executive secretary.

50 YEARS

AUGUST 25, 1973

HOUSTON – Sidney’s Jerry Schaffner was in on all three horseshoe doubles tournament victories here at Bob’s Place Thursday. He and Les Larger of Houston took the first tourney. In the second doubles tournament of the evening, Schaffner teamed with Art Aikin to cop the title. In the third and final event, Schaffner worked with brother Steve Schaffner of Houston taking top spot.

25 YEARS

AUGUST 25, 1998

WASHINGTON (AP) – Passengers at the nation’s airports will see more bomb-sniffing dogs and uniformed police on patrol as the Federal Aviation Administration ordered tighter security Friday for the first time since 1995. Government buildings and military bases around the country also were battened down a bit tighter in the wake of U.S. missile attacks on suspected terrorist facilities in Afghanistan and Sudan.

