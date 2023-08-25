By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The Sidney Planning Commission approved a replat at a meeting on Aug. 21.

Alan Wortman requested a replat of 16 lots to create three new lots on St. Marys Avenue, south of the Goode Street and Williams Street intersection, in the residential single-family zone. The lots are developed with three single-family homes and five accessory buildings throughout. One lot does not meet the minimum side yard setback, and the replat included waiving the lot width-to-depth ratio of 1:3.5 for two of the new lots.

The next Planning Commission meeting is set for Monday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.