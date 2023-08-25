By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – Whole Body Aesthetics held a ribbon cutting and open house on Aug. 21 to celebrate their new business, which has been open since July 1.

Owner Yvonne Groves was at Panache for six years when she moved to Sidney and started out as a massage therapist. She went back to school for aesthetics and met business partner Amber Jones at Jones’s permanent makeup training class.

“I moved here six years ago and I found a home at Panache. I loved it there, I just kind of outgrew my area by continuing to add services. I had met Amber along my way and she was kind of in the same position,” Groves said. “A lot of the clients I was getting I was asking ‘how did you find us?’ especially if they weren’t hair clients from downstairs and they always said they would call around until they found someone who offered it. So if you want to get your hair done, call a hair salon, you want to get your nails done, you go to a nail salon, so why not when you want to have aesthetics done, now you know where to call. You don’t have to call around and fish for somebody.”

Both Groves and Jones are certified in permanent makeup. Jones is certified in microblading, cosmetic teeth whitening and piercings, while Groves is certified in aesthetics, massage therapy, cryo skin and NovaLash. With these certifications, the business as a whole offers massages, facials, permanent makeup, cosmetic teeth whitening, piercings, tiny tattoos, lash extensions, cryo slimming/toning and facials and body waxing.

The business is located at 670 N. Vandemark Road and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with some availability outside of that if someone needs. Weekends are usually reserved for bachelorette parties and other group events. It is suggested to book an appointment at least a week in advance, and clients can either call 937-658-0619 or make an appointment online. They do not accept walk-ins, but they are looking to add another person to possibly offer that in the future.