SIDNEY — The city of Sidney will be offering its Fall Leaf Mulch Giveaway on three Saturdays in September during the hours of 8 a.m. to noonat the Compost Facility located at 690 Brooklyn Ave.

A waiver for those 18 and over is required to obtain mulch. You may download the waiver from the city’s website at www.sidneyoh.com or pick it up at the Service Center at 415 S. Vandemark Road. The waiver must be turned in at the Service Center. No emailed or faxed copies will be accepted. A valid Ohio driver’s license or equal is required when the waiver is turned into the city.

• Saturday, Sept. 9 – Sidney residents only

• Saturday, Sept. 16 – Sidney and Shelby County residents

• Saturday, Sept. 23 – Sidney and Shelby County residents