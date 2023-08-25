VERSAILLES — Clay Walker with special guest Paul Rosewood will be performing at BMI Event Center in Versailles on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.

Walker is a multi-PLATINUM selling country artist who has garnered 11 No.1 songs, 32 charted singles, four RIAA platinum albums, two Certified gold albums and more, and he has established himself as a country music staple with songs like “If I Could Make A Living,” “This Woman And This Man,” “Live Until I Die” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.” His most recent album ’Texas To Tennessee,’ which was produced by Michael Knox (Jason Aldean) and Jaron Boyer (Dierks Bentley’s “Somewhere On A Beach”), reflects on his storied career. Walker recorded the album in both his home state of Texas and adopted home of Nashville, delivering 10 tracks that channel his most prolific hit-making music of the 90s, while embracing the modern sounds of today’s country music scene. Listen to ’Texas to Tennessee,’ here: https://orcd.co/texastotennessee

Rosewood, a country music artist born in Ohio, is shaping to be country music’s next big thing. His latest song release, “Miss Me,” has amassed over 150k streams across all platforms, been added to Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” Country Playlist and more – making it Paul’s top-charting song to date. Playing over 150 shows a year, Paul is no stranger to putting on a high-energy show. Paul has also had opportunities to share the stage with national acts including Travis Tritt, Rodney Atkins, Aaron Lewis, Confederate Railroad and more.

General admission tickets are available now starting at just $30 or you can purchase a reserved seat starting at $40.Purchase tickets online at www.bmieventrcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show. Doors open at 5pm and show starts at 7 p.m.