FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Historical Association will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Wilderness Trail Museum on Sept. 4.

Built in 1853 on the banks of the Miami-Erie Canal as a boarding house for canal travelers, the building at 37 N. Main St., was purchased by the Association in 1973. It was converted into the Wilderness Trail Museum, which opened in September of that year. As part of the longest continuously operating historical association in Shelby County, the Wilderness Trail Museum has continued to serve the local community ever since.

To celebrate the milestone, the Association is hosting an open house on Monday, Sept, 4, from noon to 5 p.m. In addition to refreshments, door prizes, special displays, tours, and the preparation of a time capsule, the event will feature guests from Fort Loramie’s past portrayed by professional and local re-enactors.

The schedule is:

• Frontiersman Peter Loramie (John Burke) – 1 p.m.

• Early Settler Mary Pilliod (Kim Busse) – 2 p.m.

• Civil War Veteran Michael Schiltz (Doug Slagle) – 3 p.m.

• The Rev. William Bigot (the Rev. Aaron Hess) – 4 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., the mayoral proclamation will be read, and the Museum’s Charter Members will be recognized.

The association thanks its members and the local community for its support over the past 50 years and invites the public to join in the celebration.