By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved four variances for the new gas station convenience store at 2006 Michigan St. at a meeting on Aug. 21.

The variances included the following:

• Reduce the size of the loading berth buffer on the property from 25 feet to 21 feet;

• Increase the maximum lot coverage from 70% to 73%;

• Reduce the required front yard trees from five to zero;

• Reduce the required transparency on the Folkerth Avenue elevation to 45 square feet. The original request from the business was to have no building transparency (windows or doors). Staff recommended requiring one group of three windows on the side elevation.

The next Zoning Board of Appeals meeting is set for Monday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.