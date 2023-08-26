125 years

August 26, 1898

Charles Crusey, of this city, has gone to Cincinnati, where he will enter the Cincinnati law school for the study of law.

——-

The horse and buggy belonging to B.F. Wooddell, of Salem Township, thought to have been stolen from the hitching rack on the west side of the court house square Monday night, was found yesterday afternoon in a corn field about two miles south of Port Jefferson, near the Line schoolhouse. It is presumed the horse got loose from the hitching rack and started for home and was then attracted to the field.

100 years

August 26, 1923

The Sidney Federation of Christian Young Peoples Societies held a picnic and business session last evening at the Allen farm north of Sidney. President Victor Taylor presided. Two new officers were elected, Adelaide Taylor was elected secretary, and Frances Kennedy, vice president.

——-

A special dispatch from Washington D.C. this morning advises that three names have been certified to the Post Office Department by the Civil Service Commission for appointment as postmaster at Sidney. The three names are: Kerr T. Carey, Charles M. Dorsey and Harry Oldham.

75 years

August 26, 1948

Miss Marilyn Sailor will be crowned Saturday evening during the “Frontier Days’ celebration being held this week in Jackson Center. Her attendants will be Rose Wise and Beverly Painter, runners-up in the contest sponsored by the merchants of the village.

——-

In ceremonies held in the largest city hall, attended by all the dignitaries in Wiesbaden, Germany, and marked by floral tribute to Louis Warbington by the children of the city, 1,200 food packages were distributed this week as the final phase of the “Neighbors in Action” began to take place. A cablegram from Lord Mayor Redlhammer, of Wiesbaden, to the Daily News told of the ceremonies and expressed the appreciation of the citizens of that city.

50 years

August 26, 1973

Scott Barker has graduated cum laude from the University of Cincinnati.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Crown Controls Corporation has started to move various manufacturing operations into a fourth plant site in New Bremen, corporate headquarters of the worldwide lift truck manufacturer.

25 years

August 26, 1998

Former Sidney resident Alan Sherman was in the right place at the right time Sunday and because of it he’s the proud owner of Sammy Sosa’s 50th home run ball. Sherman, a 1986 Sidney High grad was sitting outside his apartment in the Budweiser House on Waveland Ave., just beyond the left field wall of Wrigley Field, home of the Cubs.

——-

Sidney Assistant City Manager Mark Cundiff has accepted the position of city manager of Greenville, Ill., a community of 5,200 people located east of St. Louis.