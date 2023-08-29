FRYBURG — September is just around the corner so that means it’s time for the Fryburg Homecoming and its famous mock turtle soup. The 133rd Fryburg Homecoming Festival will begin Sunday, Sept. 3, at 4 p.m. when the line opens for the trademark mock turtle soup, which is cooked in large kettles over an open fire near the serving line. The event closes at 11 p.m. with tickets drawn for the raffle, which includes a top prize of $1,000 cash.

The homecoming festival has everything from kids rides to a whole hog raffle plus great food ranging from their famous mock turtle soup to various sandwiches, pies and ice cream. But more importantly, they continue to honor the memories and traditions of the long-running event.

There will be a kiddie tractor pull, kids games and activities. Adults will be able to enjoy games of chance. There will also be a fancy stand where the winners can get various items donated by many parish members.

Jill’s craft booth is also a popular spot at the festival. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

Almost 100 prizes will be given out during the annual homecoming raffle. The grand prize is $1,000. There’s a second $1,000 prize donated in memory of angel Connie Butcher who had volunteered at the homecoming for many, many years. There are three $500 prizes. A total of $11,019 in prizes will be awarded. You do not have to be present to win.

“Connie was a big part of the parish and the festival,” said Chairman Anita Foor.

This year there will be an auction/raffle which includes a pocket watch which belonged to the Rev. Lawrence Tebbe. A few of his paintings will also be auctioned/raffled off. A painting by Marge Brandt will also be auctioned off.

A Wapak Escape Room has been added to this year’s festival. There will also be a paint splatter area. The beer tent will have new beers from Moeller Brew Barn.

Bingo bash money will be given out during the evening, which means there are “extra winnings” for bigger pots thanks to donations from parishoners and businesses. There will also be a hog raffle and hourly door prizes awarded.

Complete information can be found on their Facebook page “Fryburg Homecoming.”

All proceeds from the festival supports the St. John Fryburg Parish.