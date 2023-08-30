ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Summer Art Exhibit runs through Sept. 17. Savannah Freeman, a self-taught block print maker who loves upcycling, the environment and working with her hands is the featured artist. The exhibit is open during the Interpretive Building hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 12:30–4 p.m. BNC Members are free and nonmembers are just $2.50 per person. Any prints purchased will be ready for pick-up at the end of the show. Proceeds from this show will support theWildlife Ambassador program at Brukner Nature Center.

• The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center fall classes will begin Sept. 3, 2023. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance – including our most popular ballet & ballroom dance classes, yoga, genealogy, computer technology. The Hayner Center also offers several classes just for kids, including Home School Art. For more information about the fall classes and to register, visit the website at www.troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at 937-339-0457. Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

• Pre-registration for the Brukner Nature Center’s free Preschool Environmental Education Program (PEEP) Fall Session 1 which runs from Sept. 5 – Oct. 13,is now open to the public. Class sizes are limited to 10 children. Classes last 1.5 hours of mostly outdoor activity, so always dress your child for the weather – rain/winter coats, boots, hats, gloves, etc. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3 – 5 years old, who are potty-trained (no pull-ups) and not attending kindergarten (or being homeschooled for kindergarten) in the fall. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30–11 a.m. and Thursday afternoon from 1–2:30 p.m. Cost for BNC Members is $55 per child and nonmembers is $75 per child. Pre-registration is open: Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number. List top three choices for class. Wait for an email to confirm the child is registered and which day they will be attending. Parents will then have three days to mail a check – cash or check preferred. If payment is not received within three days, the child’s spot will open for another child.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Pre-registration guidelines begin Monday, Aug. 7. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. Wait for an email to confirm the child is pre-registered for the chosen time/months (see above). You will then have 3 days to mail a check. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Buckner Nature Center’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show vendors applications are open. The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 11, by 5 p.m. BNC’s Winter Arts & Crafts Show will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All entries will be juried, with the most unique, natural or “green” crafts selected by Friday, Sept. 15. For more information, contact us at [email protected], stop by to pick up a registration form or download one from thee website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/bnc_arts-crafts-show_entry-form2.pdf. All proceeds from the event benefit the wildlife programs.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1-SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

• Russia Homecoming begins at 6 p.m. Friday and continues through 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Queen of Hearts drawing kicks off the homecoming. Saturday evenitns include cornhole tournmanet, rides, entertainment and turtle races. Sunday events are the Running Rider 5K, kiddie tractor pull, entertainment and raffle prize drawing. For a schedule of events, visit

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• Country Legends Festival during West Liberty Labor Day Festival at Lions Park. Performers on main stage are Trace Adkins, 10 p.m.; Lonestar, 8 p.m.; Sara Evans, 6 p.m.; and Shenandoah, 4 p.m. Also performing are Taylor Austin Due, Levi Foster, Dan Wallace and Tucker Munz. Advanced tickets for the event are on sale now at www.clfestival.com . General admission tickets will be available up through the day of the show and available at the gate. County Legends is a locally owned and operated 501c3 non-profit company which has raised tens-of-thousands of dollars through the festival for organizations such as Nationwide Children’s Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, United Way, Lions Club International, and various local schools/associations.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 3

• Fryburg Homecoming, 4-11 p.m., at the St. Johns Catholic Church grounds in Fryburg. The homecoming features mock turtle soup, games and rides for the kids, food, games of chance and a raffle which features two $1,000 prizes.

MONDAY, SEPT. 4

• Kiwanis Club of Sidney’s annual chicken barbecue fundraiser, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Meal includes 1/2 chicken, applesauce, potato chips and roll and butter. Cost is $10 per person. Presale tickets available from any member and at the door the day of the event.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

• PERI District 2, Chapter 9, Auglaize County, luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Varsity Lanes, 91 Herzing St., St. Marys. Reservations are not required. The program topic is the Heritage Trails Park District Levy by Allison Brady. Enter through the north door. Any Ohio retired public employee is welcome to attend and join. For more information, contact Teresa Wacker at 937-441-2458 or 937-638-3776.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6

• Bev and John Titus, “Our Daughter, a Flight Attendant, Died on 9/11 Aboard United Airlines 175” will be the guest speakers at 9 a.m. at the meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy. Coffee and doughnuts by Miami County Veterans Service Commission. Veterans and friends of veterans are invited to attend.