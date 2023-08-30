Volleyball: Experienced Fort Loramie off to strong start Fort Loramie senior outside hitter Summer Hoying tries to block a spike from Botkins’ Janel Platfoot during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Botkins. Hoying, who was a first team all-SCAL selection last year, has made a team-high 52 kills through the squad’s first five matches. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Volleyball: Experienced Fort Loramie off to strong start Fort Loramie senior outside hitter Summer Hoying spikes during a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday in Botkins. The Redskins, which lost one starter to graduation, are off to a 5-1 start. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — Fort Loramie had one of the most inexperienced rosters in the Shelby County Athletic League last season and tied for the league title. With a veteran group this year, the team has started well and looks to be a frontrunner.

The Redskins continued their strong with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-10 win over Botkins on Tuesday to improve to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in SCAL play.

They lost three players to graduation last year, only one of which saw significant time on the court.

“I’m real happy with them,” Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers said. “Their energy is good. Their effort in every practice is great. They understand what things need to be worked on, and they’re really putting in effort toward those things.

“… All my seniors are really doing a good job. They’re talking and leading everybody out there. Everybody that’s on the floor is making a difference right now, and that’s critical.”

Senior outside hitter Summer Hoying is in her fourth season on varsity. She was a first team all-SCAL selection last year and has made a team-high 52 kills. She ranks second on the team in blocks and third in digs.

“They look to her as a leader,” Rodgers said. “She’s kind of a quiet leader and does a good job at that.”

Senior middle hitter Skyler Albers, junior middle hitter Victoria Mescher and junior outside hitter Avery Brandewie are also returnees on the front row. All have made over 30 kills; Albers leads the team in blocks and has a team-high 19 aces, seven of which came Tuesday against the Trojans.

Junior setter Jenna Barhorst is in her second season as a starter. She had 849 assists last year and has already passed 150 this season.

“She does a fantastic job of running everything out there,” Rodgers said.

Junior libero/defensive specialist Katie Luthman is leading the team in digs and serve receives. Brandewie, Hoying and Barhorst all rank in the top four in digs; senior libero/defensive specialist Hallie Grillot is in the top four in serve receive. Rodgers said serve receive and serving are areas of focus.

Fort Loramie beat Versailles and Ottawa-Glandorf each 2-0 in the Coldwater Spikeoff on Aug. 19 to open the season and lost 2-1 to St. Henry. They beat Minster and Anna each 3-0 last week before Tuesday’s win.

Rodgers said starting the season in Coldwater’s tournament is beneficial.

“We really like that, because you’re playing three really good matches,” Rodgers said. “No matter if you win or lose, you’re going to play three really good teams. We were fortunate to come out of there 2-1.

“We dropped a couple to St. Henry and didn’t do some things right. That’s what frustrated the girls more than anything. They knew they didn’t do things well in that second set when we were close and third set after we won the first set. But we bounced back and beat a great Ottawa Glandorf team.

“I think that shows what this team is made of: girls who are really determined to do well.”

The Redskins are scheduled to travel to Versailles for a nonconference match on Saturday before hosting Jackson Center (3-1, 2-0 SCAL) in a big early-season league matchup on Tuesday.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.