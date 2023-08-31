DAYTON — Jennifer Lee, DO, MPH, is a family medicine physician with Wright State Physicians (WSP), and an assistant professor of family medicine with Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine (BSOM). In addition to family medicine, Lee has a deep interest in and experience with global health. She is one of the main faculty for BSOM’s Global Health Scholars Program (GHSP). She credits her global experiences with positively effecting how she cares for patients here at home.

Following residency, Lee devoted two years to completing a global health fellowship at the University of South Carolina and a Master of Public Health in Health Promotion, Education, and Behavior. During this fellowship, she traveled to Nicaragua, where she did research in hypertension and provided patient care. Her work with BSOM’s GHSP has allowed her to travel back to Nicaragua and take BSOM students with her.

When asked about the challenges that can come with global healthcare, Lee responded, “Global health takes time, investment, understanding, respect, compassion, humility, creativity and patience.” She added how this experience has translated to the way she cares for patients at WSP: “My global health experiences continue to remind me that every person brings their own life story. All people have experienced beautiful joys and deep tragedies, either personally or in their family’s history. An individual’s life is rooted and enriched by one’s background, culture, and community, all of which influence the patient’s perspective and health in the biggest ways to the smallest details. For my patients, I strive to join each person on their journey for our time together, and global health enriches me so that I can do that to my fullest ability.”

Lee is also trained in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy (OMT). OMT uses manual manipulation to assess and treat the body for pain or restriction, and restores inherent function or range of motion through treatment. It can help with conditions including tension headache, pain with pregnancy, menstruation, sinus pressure, and back or neck pain. Lee’s additional clinical training includes travel medicine, point-of-care ultrasound, and Lifestyle Medicine.

Lee is accepting new patients in family medicine and for OMT. Lee sees patients at the WSP main health center, 725 University Blvd., Fairborn, near the soccer fields on the Wright State University campus. Call 937-245-7200 to schedule an appointment.