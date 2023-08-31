CELINA — After a distinguished career marked by steady leadership and strategic insight, Mike Kleinhenz is retiring from his role as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer at Celina Insurance Group.

Kleinhenz’s career at Celina began in 1987 as the Corporate Accounting and Administration manager. He went on to hold a variety of management positions, including director of Accounting, director of Farm Operations, director of Internal Audit and corporate secretary. During his tenure at Celina, Kleinhenz was instrumental in several key initiatives, including the company’s successful efforts to achieve an AM Best rating of “A” (Excellent).

“It takes more than technical knowledge to steer a company’s financial operations. The role also requires foresight, intuition and integrity. Mike unites all of those qualities, and we were fortunate to benefit from his knowledge and talents for over 35 years. He will be missed,” Bill Montgomery, president and chief executive officer, said.

Suzanne Wells will succeed Kleinhenz as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer. Wells brings 31 years of finance experience to the role. In 1996, she began a career with Miami Mutual Insurance Company, which affiliated with Celina in 2006. She has held several significant leadership positions at Celina, including her most recent role as director of Internal Audit and corporate secretary. Wells is a member of the Peoples Bank Board of Directors in Coldwater and the New Bremen Schools Board of Education. She is a graduate of the University of Findlay.

“Suzanne’s comprehensive understanding of our operations, strong character and ability to lead are tremendous assets to Celina,” Montgomery said. “With Suzanne taking over the helm, we’re well positioned to continue down our path of financial stability and profitable, long-term growth.”