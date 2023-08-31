Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Apprentice Jarod Rife, Wapakoneta, Ohio, inspects a tire on a spotting dolly in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 30, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

