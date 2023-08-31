By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — After shingles were blown off during the June/July windstorms, Jackson Center Library discovered their roof is falling into disarray.

The repairman who put the shingles back up informed the American Club (the owner of the building) that the roof in question has only a few years of life left to it. So, they added it to their growing list of repairs.

They plan on fixing the roof as soon as funds are available. After a successful fundraiser held at the Elder Theater on July 12 and a bake sale during Community Days, they plan on holding a candy and nut fundraiser this full to grow the building fund up enough to cover the costs associate with making a full repair on the roof.

Anyone wishing to donate should contact Jackson Center American Club Vice President Linda Wahrer at 937-538-7066, or club president Ricki Maxwell at 937-760-3551.