By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — The final reading for an ordinance was held Monday, Aug. 28, and approved, establishing a new general fee schedule for services provided by the village of Jackson Center. Copies of it will be available on the website for 60 days or by requesting it from the Village Office during business hours.

Village council also approved an ordinance allowing for a general fund increase of $8,500 for the Police Enforcement Program Capital Outlay Object Group. This is to cover the expenses for outfitting Sgt. Nick Honeycutt’s police cruiser that took place a year and a half ago. The reason behind this was the employee of the company who did the work in question did not properly bill the village for all services.

After the company employee was let go from the company, they noticed the error and a bill was submitted for the additional expenses. Police Chief Chuck Wirick and the village will be watching the company closer, from now on, to prevent such an error from occurring again.

There will also be a decrease in the Motor Vehicle License Tax Fund by $21,000. The reason is because the West Street Storm Line Project will not begin until 2024 around January or February. So, for auditing reasons, they can not pre-bill for such services.

The first reading of a resolution allowing the village to accept the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission to authorize the necessary tax levies that need to be certified by the county auditor was read. Each year, the Shelby County Auditor presents to the Shelby County Budget Commission, its most recent assessed valuation information. The Budget Commission uses this data to determine the amounts and rates, authorizing the necessary tax levies, certifying them to the County Auditor.

The village must send back the resolution accepting the amounts and rates by Oct. 1 of this. For the 2024 Fiscal year, they are estimating the amount required from the general Property Tax approved by the Budget Commission based on the auditor’s estimate will be $58,557. This will be a $1,632 increase for the 2023 fiscal year.

The Zoning Board of Appeals met with the owner of the Jackson Center Laundromat and Car Wash after he filed an application to convert it into apartments. If he cannot sell the business, he plans on turning it into apartments so it doesn’t go to waste. Both are closed and available for purchase.

The former Marathon gas station should be closing its deal on a new upcoming restaurant by the end of September. The Cemetery Committee will be meeting to discuss pricing grave openings and possibly hiring a cemetery sexton.

A program for acquiring a water and wastewater operator license has been developed by Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua. They are currently looking for qualified instructors so they can begin classes for the spring or summer semester. The South Ohio Street Main Project is 50% complete. Milligan Construction has chlorinated the Hudson Water Main.

The village has completed 89% of its Efficiency Smart 36-month goal. Efficiency Smart helps customers save money and energy by providing technical assistance and financial incentives. The radio tower construction is complete. The village plans to run tests in September. They plan on doing more testing in October when the units arrive.

The police department is in talks of changing their phone carriers to T-Mobile. T-Mobile gave them a couple of phones to try out before determining if they want to change companies. Bruce Metz met with Access Engineering to go over the 2024 street projects on Linden, North, and Ohio Street that include manhole repairs and paving. Dekra-Lite will be meeting with village to go over their presentation of how they plan to decorate the town for Christmas.