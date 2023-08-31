125 years

August 31, 1898

Major J.S. Loughlin, county auditor, has been appointed by Gov. Bushnell as a member of the Shiloh Battlefield Commission. This commission will mark the positions occupied by Ohio troops during the memorable battle of Pittsburg Landing, Apr. 6 and 7, 1862.

——-

The iron moulders of this city will give their annual picnic and dance at the fairgrounds on Labor Day. In the morning, there will be a big parade around the square and all laboring people of the city are invited to join.

100 years

August 31, 1923

The Sidney Outing Club left today for their first annual trip to Gunn Lakes, Mich. The following persons were in the party: Sam Bower, J.C. Canfield, Bert Ducko, Elmer Crusey, Fred Holder, O.K. Cain, E.O. Lammers, and Mike Littlefield.

——-

The County Normal school will open at Anna next Tuesday, according to W.E. Partington, superintendent. All students who expect to attend the Normal school this year are requested to be present at the morning session that day. Reports of tests taken earlier this month are expected to be ready for the opening day.

75 years

August 31, 1948

Two Sidney youths escaped injury when the motorbike they were riding caught fire east of Sidney this afternoon. Dick Seving and Hugo Riefstahl were riding the bike when the gasoline leaking on the exhaust pipe caught fire. The pair ditched the bike which was destroyed by the fire.

50 years

August 31, 1973

Maybe they won’t erect signs at each end of Newport but the Meyer’s Garage Slo Pitch team has brought a little fame to the small community. The group last week took second place in the Ohio State Slo Pitch Tournament held in Massillon. The team’s record for the season is 58-12.

25 years

August 31, 1998

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A judge’s ruling Friday allows the state to continue seeking millions of dollars from the tobacco industry for the costs of treating sick smokers, the Ohio attorney general’s office said. “The heart of our lawsuit remains,” attorney general’s spokesman Chris Davey told The Associated Press. “We still have the ability to recover all of the money due to Ohio taxpayers times three.”

——-

The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services has selected two of its board of directors members to lead the board. Dorothy Mullen of Sidney has been re-elected to serve as chair-woman and Phil Potter of Piqua was elected as vice chairman.

