Creative 4-H Clovers Lucas Kirtley, 9, and Josephine Kirtley, 7, encourage passerby’s to try a sweet treat to support the Creative Clovers 4-H Club during a recent fundraiser. Kona Ice of Troy was on hand for the event.

