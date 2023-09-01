WAPAKONETA —The Auglaize County Board of Elections released the candidate list for elected positions in Auglaize County to appear on the ballot for the November general election.

The list of the candidates and the offices they will run for in Minster, New Knoxville, New Bremen, the townships each are located in, and county officials are as follows:

Judge of the Auglaize County Municipal Court — one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• R. Andrew Augsburger

Minster Mayor — one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Dennis Kitzmiller

• Craig G. Oldiges

Minster Member of Council — two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Nicole A. Clune

• Thomas Herkenhoff

• Joshua P. Osterloh

• Trey Steele

New Bremen Mayor — one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Robert D. Parker

New Bremen Member of Council — two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Jacob Larger

New Knoxville Mayor — one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Keith Leffel

New Knoxville Member of Council — two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Andrew P. Roettger (write-in)

New Knoxville Member of Council (unexpired term) — one open seat

• Brooks Mason (write-in)

German Township Trustee — one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Keith Quellhorst

German Township Fiscal Officer — one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Karen Balster

Jackson Township Trustee — one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Matt Olberding

Jackson Township Fiscal Officer — one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• David R. Doenges

Washington Township Trustee — one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Logan A. Leffel

Washington Township Fiscal Officer — one open seat, term beginning April 1, 2024

• Cheryl Bambauer

Member of Governing Board — Auglaize County Educational Service Center — three open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Mark J. Francis

• Christa Heckman

• David Shephard

Member of Board of Education — Minster Local School District — two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Sara B. Corona

Member of Board of Education — New Bremen Local School District — two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Scott Bertke

• Danielle Monfort (write-in)

Member of Board of Education — New Knoxville Local School District — two open seats, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

• Brittany Clark

• Brian Hoge

• Heather Jurosic

The offices that had no candidates filed are the following:

Member of Governing Board — Midwest Regional Educational Service Center District 1 — one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

Member of Governing Board — Midwest Regional Educational Service Center District 5 — one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

Member of Governing Board — Midwest Regional Educational Service Center District 7 — one open seat, term beginning Jan. 1, 2024

Member of Board of Education — New Knoxville Local School District (unexpired term) — one open seat