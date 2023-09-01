By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections certified the August special election – which included accepting 148 provisional ballots – at a meeting on Aug. 21.

The board reviewed provisional ballot recommendations made by the director and deputy director. First they accepted 137 provisional ballots as recommended. Then they rejected 34 ballots from individuals who were never registered to vote in Ohio; two who never provided an ID after five days; and one who voted in the wrong precinct. Three individuals already voted in person absentee and one individual voted twice in the office 24 hours apart; these were rejected and information was sent to the prosecutor for an investigation. One individual provided the wrong date of birth but was registered to vote. The ballot was accepted as valid by the board. Ten additional ballots were also accepted, six of which were mail-in and four were part of the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA), bringing the total number of ballots accepted to 148. In total, 14,637 ballots were certified.

The board also approved 84 petitions for the November general election which were deemed valid and denied three petitions, deemed invalid.

Bills for audit were approved at the meeting totaling $100 for the OVIS annual service fee and $54.45 for USPS return of petitions to SOS Office.

On Aug. 29, the board conducted the special elections audit – which is required by the Ohio secretary of state after every election – to verify the election was accurate. “After each election, a bipartisan team of Republicans and Democrats from county boards of elections compares the tabulated results to the hardcopy paper trail record to ensure fidelity between the two,” the secretary of state’s website reads. The teams reviewed 776 ballots – or about 5% of the total votes cast in the county – and confirmed the accuracy of the election results.

The next Board of Elections meeting will be held on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.