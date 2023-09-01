BOTKINS – Help replenish the area blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan “The Game” tickets when you register to donate at the Palazzo community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 5, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 309 S. Main St., Botkins.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

The week after Labor Day is an important time to donate. There are fewer blood drives because of the holiday and high schools and many community blood drives have not yet returned to their fall schedules.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a special edition quarter-zip, long-sleeve shirt celebrating a milestone in the history of the region’s only blood center. The shirt serves as the donor gift only during the month of September.

Everyone who registers to donate Sept. 5-30 at any blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of tickets to “The Game,” the Nov. 25 meeting between Ohio State and Michigan Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The winner will also receive an Expedia gift card for hotel and travel.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.