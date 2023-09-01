Boys soccer: Sidney hoping for improvement as season progresses

Sidney senior goalkeeper Braxton Brewer, left, and Nick Fenton chase after a loose ball in front of the net during a nonconference game against Northmont on Thursday in Sidney. Brewer had 15 saves for Sidney, which lost 9-0. The squad is hoping for improved results as the season progresses. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Graham Van Tilburgh, right, fights Northmont’s Julian Bazile for possession during a nonconference game on Thursday in Sidney. Van Tilburgh scored 10 goals last season. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Isaiah Loaiza dribbles during a nonconference game against Northmont on Thursday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Javier Loaiza, left, and Northmont’s Pedro Acuna fight for the ball during a nonconference game on Thursday in Sidney. Loaiza is one of three key returning defenders according to coach Jamie Fridley. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Cory Blackford, left, manuevers away from Northmont’s Roman Deem at Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 31. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Nick Fenton goes up for a header in front of Northmont’s Kyren Viverette at Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 31. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Gilbert Quaintance, right, works to keep the ball in bounds as Northmont’s Roman Deem at Sidney on Thursday, Aug. 31. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Sidney boys soccer team’s reorganization debut against one of the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s best squads didn’t go well as hoped for, but seventh-year coach Jamie Fridley is hopeful changes will help lead to wins as the season progresses.

The Yellow Jackets dropped to 1-2-1 with a 9-0 loss to Northmont on Thursday at Sidney’s soccer field. They started the season with a 2-0 win at Bellefontaine on Aug. 21 before losing 5-0 to St. Marys on Monday and tying Xenia 2-2 on Tuesday.

“We started a new formation. We were going to run a 4-2-1-3, but we struggled against St. Marys with it, especially in the middle of the field,” Fridley said. “We changed our formation to hopefully shore that up, but this was probably not the team to test that against. Next week, we’ll get a better assessment of where we’re at. We have an easier part of our schedule coming up.

“… Once we get all gelled together, I think we’ll be in a good spot. Toward the end of the year, I think we’ll be in a much better spot.”

Sidney finished 6-11 last year and earned a share of the Miami Valley League Valley Division title.

The team has many returnees from last season, including senior goalkeeper Braxton Brewer, who had 128 saves in 15 games a year ago. He made 15 saves on Thursday.

“He’s doing really well. He’s grown a lot,” Fridley said. “I think he went to seven or eight camps to help him improve his positioning. He’s a great kid with a lot of energy, great hands and good coordination. A very smart player. He does anything we want him to do. He took a lot of shots tonight.”

Senior midfielder Graham Van Tilburgh, who tied for a team-high with 10 goals last season, has also returned. Fridley said he’s hopeful Van Tilburgh will be a bigger offensive threat this year.

“We’ve got to get him going,” Fridley said. “Any time we get him going, something usually happens, and we have to pull him back to play another position.

“We started with some injuries early this year and have had to move some pieces around, and that takes Graham out of where we really want him, which is at the attacking mid spot, so he can get through the channels and get into the box and take some shots.”

Junior forward Alejandro Martinez is a key newcomer according to Fridley; he scored his first goal against Bellefontaine. Sophomore forward Jaden Danklefsen has a much larger role this year after playing some last season; he scored his first goal of the season at Xenia on Tuesday.

“We’re trying to get all three of those guys on track,” Fridley said of Van Tilburgh, Martinez and Danklefsen. “Once we get them going, we’ll be better.”

Fridley said senior defender Nick Fenton, junior defender Gilbert Quaintance and junior defender Christian Javier Loaiza are leading the squad defensively.

“Javie is the smallest guy on the field, no matter who we play. But he has the biggest heart and he plays the hardest,” Fridley said. “He never gives up and always plays strong. The kid (he’s facing) could be 6-5, and he doesn’t care. He’ll go against him. He’s a very good defensive player.”

Fridley said he and assistant coach George Miu have coached Quaintance and Loaiza through youth program and travel programs.

“We’re starting to see the players we started to train as kids, through the youth program, WOU and Ohio Extreme,” Fridley said.

The Thunderbolts (4-1) scored six goals in the first half and added three in the second half. Senior Christian Moncrief scored two goals; Fridley said he is a Division I collegiate prospect. Junior Nevin Smith scored three goals.

Sidney is scheduled to host Stebbins (3-0-1) on Tuesday in an MVL game and Miamisburg (1-3) next Saturday in a nonconference game.

