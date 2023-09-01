Attending their Sidney High School class of 1952 71st reunion are, left to right, front: Carol Cavinder, of Sidney, Patsy Watkins, of Huntsville, Althea Clayton, Shirley Sparks and Kathryn Reese, all of Sidney. Back: Helen Wooddell, of Sidney, Eileen Boyer, of Anna, Clarice Pence, and Ralph Baumgardner, both of Sidney, Tim Applegate, of Westerville, and Barbara Mays, Milford. The reunion was held at the Sidney American Legion on Thursday, Aug. 31. The 1952 class president was the late Carl Carey. The class vice president was Tim Applegate. There were 110 members of the class. The next class reunion will be Aug. 22, 2024.

