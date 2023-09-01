SIDNEY — Shaher-Baano Haider, of Harlingen, Texas, and Luke Rogee Elie, of Sidney, were united in marriage July 29, 2023, during a ceremony performed by Pastor Chad Wilson at the First Nazarene Church, Sidney.

The bride is the daughter of Raza and Patty Haider, of Tampa, Florida. The bridegroom is the son of the late Dr. Ronald Elie, and Darylene Elie, of Sidney.

The matron of honor was Dr. Elizabeth Day. Bridesmaids were Noori Haider and Anissa Haider, sisters of the bride, Maria Mastroianni and Dr. Priscilla Auguste, friends of the bride.

The best man was Jin Ho Back, the bridegroom’s friend. The groomsmen were Jonathan Peaslee, of Xenia, Danny Warner, Jacob Kim, and Brandon Rood, all friends of the bridegroom.

The guest book attendant was Jewel Myers, niece of the bridegroom. The young bridal attendant was Joy Myers, niece of the bridegroom.

The bride is a medical doctor at the Valley Baptist Medical center, Harlingen, Texas. She is a 2008 graduate of high school in Buffalo, New York. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she majored in biomedical sciences, and a 2021 graduate of Ross School of Medicine, Dominica.

She has lived in Pakistan, America and int he Caribbean. With her life experiences God has given her a strong passion to serve others in America and abroad as a medical doctor. She has taken her practice to Pakistan, Philippines and soon to Papua, New Guinea.

The bridegroom is a teacher and coach at Christian Academy School, Sidney. He owns CTI (Coaches Team International). He is a 1999 graduate of the International Christian School, Uijongbu, South Korea. He majored in social science at Spring Arbor University, Michigan, where he received his bachelor’s degree in 2003, and received a master’s degree from Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids, Michigan. He loves living and working internationally. He started a sports program that has reached throughout Asia, America and now Africa.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Fort Piqua Plaza. A Mehndi party, which is a Pakistani cultural party for the bride and bridegroom, was held in Piqua.

The couple met through a mutual friend, Dr. Elizabeth Day, who was living in Lima.

People who attended the wedding came from all over America, as far away as Hawaii, Canada, Pakistan and South Korea. It was a beautiful international event cerebrated by family and friends with food and attire from all over the world.

Following a honeymoon to the Ozark Mountains, Arkansas, the couple is residing in Harlingen, Texas.