Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Cynthian Township Trustees

NEWPORT — The date for the Cynthian Township trustee meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, has been changed due to a scheduling conflict. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Township Hall in Newport.