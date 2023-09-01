125 years ago

September 1, 1898

Arrangements have been made to have tickets to the G.A.R. Encampment at Cincinnati over the C.H.&D. Railroad on sale at the depot and by Col. Eli Davis at Capt. W.A. Skillen’s office Saturday for the benefit of the country people. This is done to avoid the rush Tuesday morning.

——-

The Following is the program for the Labor day picnic at Tawawa: 12:30 parade by Klute band; 1 o’clock, band concert; 2 o’clock, addresses will be delivered by provided orators; 3:30 boat race, the winner will receive a box of cigars; 4 o’clock there will be a pie eating contest, the winner will receive $1 in cash; 1 box of cigars will be given away to the highest score made on the bowling alley. There will be a platform dance given in the afternoon and evening and refreshments and drinks will be given away, as it has formerly been at Labor day picnics. Ticket 50 cents and ladies free.

100 years ago

September 1, 1923

The Big Shelby County Fair at Sidney September 11-14. Bigger ad better than ever before. All fairs are having record breaking crowds, there is no reason why Shelby shouldn’t have if the weather permits. Wednesday, September 12, will be soldiers day, the gates of the fair grounds as well as the grandstand will be thrown open to all Civil War boys, their wives and widows of veterans. There will be a free attraction every day, also two big nights Wednesday and Thursday night.

——-

William Piper quietly celebrates the 76th anniversary of his birth at the store in his usual way. Piper has been in business in Sidney for sixty years. Receiving congratulations from his business associates.

75 Years Ago

September 1, 1948

Experts Advocate Expansion Project At Central School — It is recommended that the Central building be continued as an elementary school center housing pupils in kindergarten through grade six; that a combination auditorium-gymnasium be added to the building: and that further remodeling be done to existing classrooms.

——-

Washington, September 1 – A spokesman for the nation’s broadcasters has accused the federal communications commission of acting as “thought police” on the subject of religious radio programs. Don Perry, counsel for the national association of broadcasters told a special house investigating committee that a FCC ruling had put broadcasters on notice that “if they give radio time to religious programs they should also give time to atheistic broadcasts.”

50 Years Ago

September 1, 1973

State Officials were reportedly “pleased” with the way in which $81,495 in state funds were spent in Loramie State Park. Paul Kitzmiller, director of the park, said State Rep. Dale Locker (D-Anna) and Jack Miller, director of the Ohio Division of Parks and Recreation yesterday inspected new facilities constructed with the money. A new concrete boat launching ramp, known as Minster Branch Marina.

——-

Sweeping the “B” League in the Sidney Amateur Baseball Association program this summer was the Chiles Tire Service team coached by Jon Blakeley, assisted by Joe Monnin

25 Years ago

September 1, 1998

The Jackson Center Board of Education wants students to stop the annual tradition of toilet papering the school. The incoming high school seniors again toilet papered the school on the first day of classes. The board and staff talked about this annual tradition. “We will move away

from condoning it.” Jerry Harmon, superintendent, said it was decided.

——-

Six local financial institutions have created a specialized loan pool for a new grant/loan program which provides funds to rehabilitate buildings in downtown Sidney. They are Bank One, Fifth Third Bank, Star Bank, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, Mutual Federal Savings Bank and Minster State Bank.

