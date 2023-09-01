Sidney Veterans Association Head Trustee and U.S. Marine Corp. veteran John “Jack” Curl, of Houston, talks about what a base for the Eternal Flame statue will look like on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Eternal Flame will be placed in the Veterans Memorial Park which is being built next to the Sidney Veterans Association. The park will feature bricks that members of the public can have engraved with the name of U.S. veterans for $50. Flag poles will fly the flags from every branch of the U.S. military. The Eternal Flame was built by John Bertsch.

