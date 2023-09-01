SIDNEY — Sidney Rotary Club will host its 19th annual pancake breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 9 on the northeast corner of the courthouse square.

Enjoy breakfast and visit with the vendors of the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market on the square. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and will again feature Chris Cakes, who is famous all over the state of Ohio for entertaining precision flapjack tosses right on the plates of waiting customers. Breakfast includes all the pancakes and sausage you like plus apple topping along with coffee and orange drink.

Tickets can be purchased from Rotary members before the event for $7 and that morning for $8. Carry-outs will be available. Proceeds are used for scholarships, hosting school academic contests, sponsoring the annual Christmas party for children with special needs, and many other community service activities.