Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:01 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies, Anna Police and Jackson Center Police were involved in a pursuit at mile marker 125 on Interstate 75.

SATURDAY

-9:49 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Piqua.

-8:12 p.m.: fight. Deputies, Anna Police and Jackson Center Police responded to a fight in the 100 block of Parkview Drive.

-3:56 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies and Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Center.

-2:35 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 11000 block of Ailes Road.

FRIDAY

-1 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Personnel responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 14000 block of East Shelby Road.

-9:43 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

THURSDAY

-8:46 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Rangeline Road.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a theft in the 200 block of East Walnut Street.

-8:43 a.m.: crash. Botkins Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of State Street and Main Street.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:23 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-1:23 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-6:56 to 8:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-10:21 a.m. to 6:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-1:31 to 8:03 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-6:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell