Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Aug. 27-Sept. 2

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to six emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s two fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

Of the six responses, five patients were transported to the hospital. One patient refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Russia Fire first responders assisted Spirit EMS on two calls, while Shelby County deputies and troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Patrol responded with Spirit to the scene of an injury crash.

Of those transported, three were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and two were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.