JACKSON CENTER – Kendall Hilbun, 14, is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser on Sept. 1 – Oct. 1 to raise funds for personal hygiene and cleaning kits to be distributed locally to those persons in need.

Jackson Center FCCLA member Kendall Hilbun, daughter of Mark and Jessica Hilbun of Botkins will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the Sidney YMCA in Sidney, Mays PT in Botkins or Jackson Pharmacy in Jackson Center.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Kendall. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for relief kits that can help people right here in our community, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Jackson Center FCCLA at one of the locations listed above, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives in the community and around the world.