Sidney Veterans Association Head Trustee and U.S. Marine Corp. veteran John “Jack” Curl, left, of Houston, and Robert Huston, of Sidney, hold up a POW/MIA sign as they get direction while hanging it in the Sidney American Legion Canteen on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Huston donated the sign to the Sidney American Legion in honor of his brother, Charles Gregory Huston who was declared MIA in the Vietnam War. Robert was given the sign by Vietnam War veterans when he drove the American Veterans Traveling Tribute in Kentucky.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings