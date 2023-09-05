JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Municipal Electric System customers can submit a photo of Jackson Center for a chance to win up to $100 and an energy efficiency kit in Efficiency Smart’s Focus on Community photo contest.

Through Sept. 25, electric customers are encouraged to submit an original photo of what they think best represents Jackson Center. This could range from a famous building, an area event, a public park, or whatever they love about their hometown. Efficiency Smart will select finalists from submissions received throughout participating communities, and a vote will take place in October.

The three finalists receiving the most votes will win the following prizes:

• First place: $100 and an energy efficiency kit

• Second place: $50 and an energy efficiency kit

• Third place: An energy efficiency kit

The top three finalists will also have their photos displayed on Efficiency Smart’s webpage for one month.

For more information or to enter the contest, visit www.efficiencysmart.org/communitycontest.