SIDNEY — On Sept. 27, the Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be holding a tire collection event for the residents of Shelby County.

This event will take place at the Shelby County Fairgrounds (enter from Highland Avenue main gate). This event is being held in partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department, North Central Ohio Solid Waste District, the Shelby County Engineer’s Office, the Shelby County Commissioners, and local FFA chapters. Passenger, semi-truck, and farm tires (including tractor tires up to 34 inches in diameter) will be accepted from all personal/farm use in Shelby County. No tires will be accepted from a commercial business.

The Shelby SWCD received a Tire Amnesty Grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA) to finance 75% of the costs of this one-day collection event. Through this grant program, the OEPA helps Ohio’s local governments promote sustainable scrap tire collection drives, sponsor tire drop-off efforts, and engage in targeted clean-up events.

Illegally dumped or improperly stored scrap tires are not only a nuisance but are also a public health concern. Rainwater that accumulates in the scrap tires provides an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes that transmit a variety of diseases to people and animals. Illegal open burning of scrap tires can create immediate health hazards to persons with breathing problems and the environment.

Residents are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this collection event and clean up any scrap tires stored on their property. To help prevent tires from accumulating on your property, the best thing to do is have your tire dealer properly dispose of your old tires when you purchase new ones for a minimal fee. A list of area businesses accepting used tires in Shelby County can be found at www.ncowaste.org.

The following fees will be charged to recycle each tire: $2 per passenger vehicle tires less than 20 inches rim diameter, $8 per semi-truck/large vehicle tire, and $15 per farm tractor tire up to 34 inches in width. Registration and payment (via cash or check) are required prior to this event. Registrations and payments will be accepted until Monday, Sept. 25 at the Shelby SWCD office, 822 Fair Road, Sidney.

For more information, contact Amanda Hurley, Shelby SWCD, at 937-419-2597 or [email protected]. All registration and recycling requirements can also be found on the calendar of events page on the Shelby SWCD website, www.shelbyswcd.org.