Police log

TUESDAY

-10:09 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-9:07 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-8:25 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 500 block of East Court Street.

-3:56 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of East Court Street.

-3:46 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 800 block of North Miami Avenue.

-3:28 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-2:56 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-2:37 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of Jennie Way.

-2:04 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-11:22 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:23 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-9:50 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 400 block of West Russell Road.

-9:28 a.m.: warrant. Brian J. Wood, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:37 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-8:25 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:56 to 7:10 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

TUESDAY

-3:17 a.m. to 11:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-5:49 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-8:05 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-1:47 a.m. to 6:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

SEPT. 3

-12:06 a.m. to 10:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-1:16 to 7:32 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

SEPT. 2

-12:18 a.m. to 10:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SEPT. 1

-8:02 a.m. to 10:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.

-10:56 a.m. to 5:55 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

AUG. 31

-8:16 a.m. to 9:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-12:20 p.m.: fire investigation. Crews responded to one call.

AUG. 30

-1:12 a.m. to 10:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.

AUG. 29

-9:20 a.m. to 9:29 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-11:29 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell