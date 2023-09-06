WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society will host a fall bus trip to Licking County on Thursday, Sept. 28. The itinerary includes:

The Newark Earthworks consist of the Great Circle Earthworks, the Octagon Earthworks, and the Wright Earthworks. Built by the Hopewell culture between 100 BCE and 400 CE, the complex contains the largest set of geometric earthen enclosures in the world. A designated National Historic Landmark, in 2006 the Newark Earthworks were also named as the “official prehistoric monument of the State of Ohio.” The Earthworks have been nominated as a World Heritage Site.

Our second stop is the The Dawes Arboretum, including Daweswood-Established in 1929, the arboretum includes nearly 2,000 acres of plant collections, gardens, and natural areas. The oldest section of the site also offers a glimpse into the lives of the Dawes family. The Daweswood House Museum exhibits 19th and 20th century antiques and memorabilia from several of the Dawes Family’s homes.

After leaving Daweswood, the group will enjoy lunch at the Newark Station Café, located within a massive historic warehouse space converted to “nourish a buzzing arts community.”

Following lunch, tripgoers will visit two sites belonging to the Licking County Historical Society: The Sherwood-Davidson House was built in 1828 by local merchant Buckingham Sherwood. The house was then purchased by Cornelia Davidson in 1860. The house remained in the family until 1946. The Buckingham Meeting House was built in 1835 and later served as home to Judge Jerome Buckingham, who lent his name to the building, which now serves as the main office, library, and archives of the historical society.

The trip will also include a step-on guide, who’ll illuminate various local landmarks and the historic architecture that distinguish Licking County.

The last stop will be Ohio’s Only Ice Cream Museum, where tripgoers will get the scoop on Velvet Ice Cream’s rich 100+ year history in Ye Olde Mill’s ice cream museum.

Price for the trip is $93 for Auglaize County Historical Society members and $108 for non-members. For more information or to obtain a registration form, contact the Historical Society at 419/738-9328 or [email protected].