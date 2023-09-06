125 years ago

September 6, 1898

I.H. Thedieck has purchased the millinery stock of B.F. Brady, who has been doing business on the east side of the square and will move into his dry goods store to which he will add a millinery department. The new department will occupy the west side of the second story of his building which he is now making into a large room.

A petition is in circulation among the citizens of Sidney, requesting the Big Four railroad company to put up a new depot in the this city. The company contemplates making some repairs on the depot building.

——-

Among the prominent members of the G.A.R. of this city, who went to Cincinnati yesterday to attend the national encampment, was Col. Eli Davis, who holds the position of the chief mustering officer of the Department of Ohio.

100 years ago

September 6, 1923

Word was received here today from the steamship company that the ship on which Micsses Cummings and Lyon were passengers had cleared Yokohama and arrived in Shanghai the day of the earthquake, and presumably all passengers are safe. Misses Cummings and Lyon are on a trip around the world.

——-

Appointments announced for the West Ohio Conference of the Methodist Episcopal church, show Rev. E.S. Roberts being returned to the First M.E. Church in Sidney.

——-

Shelby county law enforcement officers joined others throughout the area this afternoon in ther search for two men who held up and robbed the Farmers National Bank at noon, escaping with approximately $6,500. They make their escape in a stolen automobile which was later abandoned for another stolen vehicle.

75 years ago

September 6, 1948

A coal truck, belonging to the Fogt Fuel and Supply Co. of Sidney was completely destroyed by fire this morning on Route 29 northwest of the city, after a blaze of undetermined origin borke out under the seat of the truck, where the gasoline tank was located. Kenneth Allen, driver, leaped from the vehicle and escaped injury.

——-

Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Lotz and family of R.R. 1, Jackson Center chosen to represent Shelby country as the typical farm family during a recent contest, were special guests with 76 other typical Ohio farm families of the Ford company at the Ohio State Fair on Tuesday.

——-

The Sidney Public schools will open for the fall term on Tuesday. Completing the teaching personnel Supt. Louys announced today that Mrs. Eugene Bemus will teach in the business education department at the high school. She has been a substitute teacher for the past several years.

50 years ago

September 6, 1973

Shelby County Draft Horse Association will have a field day at the Marcus Hagelberger farm Sunday. The farm is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Interstate 75 and Ohio 274. The field day is the second feature for this summer of the recently formed Shelby County Draft Horse Association, the first being the draft horse show at the Shelby County Fair.

——-

The Rev. Lawrence G. Wessel’s first impression of Sidney is that it is a city “of friendly people.” The new assistant pastor at Holy angels Church has been in Sidney only a short time but has welcomed his parishioners to come for assistance or a chat at any time.

——-

Miss Kelly Berlekamp, 14, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. R.D. Berlekamp, R.R. 6 won “Outstanding of the Day” honors at the 4-H Style revue last Thursday at the Ohio State Fair. Miss Berlekamp, a member of the the Buttons & Bows 4-H Club, represented Shelby County in the school clothes class.

25 years ago

September 6, 1998

The government will issue a new dollar coin in the year 2000, the first since the Susan B. Anthony dollar was struck in 1979 and 1980, according to Paul Gilkes. He spoke at Wednesday’s meeting of the Sunset Kiwanis Club of Sidney. The golden coin will be made of alloys that allow it to be used in vending machines, according to the Sunset Kiwanis members and senior staff writer of Sidney’s Coin World. “The vending machine industry has big stake in its design,” Gilkes said. The Coin will carry a liberty design portrayed by a native American woman inspired by Sacajawea, the 15-year-old Shoshone woman wo accompanies the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

——-

The property owned by former Sidney resident John Whitman that formerly housed the Titanic Memorial Museum is the subject of a lawsuit filed in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court seeking foreclosure of the property.

——-

Area firefighters attracted the most donors to Shelby County Blood Bank bloodmobiles during the “Battle of the Badges” competition this year. A total of 207 people donated blood or platelets on behalf of firefighters during July and August, said coordinator Irene Boerger. Finishing second was emergency medical services personnel with 175 donors, and law enforcement with 111.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.