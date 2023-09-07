MINSTER —The Minster High School Student Council has announced the 2023 Homecoming activities are set for Sept. 15-16.

Students selected to the homecoming court include freshmen Alayna Bergman and Easton Sharp, sophomores Olivia Hudson and Dominick Meyer, juniors Allison Manwell and Joey Dwenger, and seniors Hailee Albers, Lilly Barhorst, Maggie Hemmelgarn, Grace Philipps, Alayna Prenger, Macy Prenger, Justin Bergman, Jack Grieshop, Ryan Halpin, Jacob Keller, Charlie Schmiesing and Tyler Stueve.

Homecoming Spirit Week activities include daily spirit themes and a pep rally on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. in the high school gym

The crowning of the king and queen will be held prior to the home football game vs. Anna on Sept. 15, and the annual homecoming dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16.