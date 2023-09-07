125 Years ago

September 7, 1898

A club, to be known as the Sidney Social Club, was organized in this city last evening. The aim of the club is the social and literary advancement of tis members. The following have been named as the board of administration: Ambrose Wirtz, chairman; George Hemm, vice chairman; Al Wurstner, secretary; P.E. Sherman, treasurer; and Anthony Brandewie.

——-

The Ohio hospital train is expected to arrive in Cincinnati this afternoon with four members of Co. L aboard. Elmer F. Vogler was picked up at Fort McPherson, Georgia; and Ben McCullough, Benjamin Wiley, and William Deviney were taken aboard at Huntsville.

——-

Jesse C. Wilson, 1st Sgt of Company L, who is home on furlough, received a letter today from his brother, Cliff Wilson, stating that Co. L would likely break camp at Huntsville tomorrow, and start for Columbus and would likely reach Sidney sometime next Saturday.

100 Years ago

September 7, 1923

Sheriff Clark, Deputy Sheriff Milt Jackson and Officers Vince Simmons visited the construction of the Walsh Construction Co. this afternoon and found a big poker game going full blast. They arrested four of the players and brought them to Sidney. Arraigned before Mayor Trout they entered pleas of guilty and were each fined $25 and costs.

——-

Attendance at the 65th annual shoot of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association was the largest in the history of the association, with 5 deer hunters taking part. First prizes in the events went to: A.J. Yarber, Sidney; C.L. Windle, Sidney, and H.E. Snyder, St. Marys.

75 Years ago

September 7, 1948

Plans for a Veterans of Foreign Wars roller skating rink in Sidney had a “green light” today. George V. Brown, commander of the Shelby county VFW post and members of his building committee announced that construction is expected to begin within 30 days. Estimated cost of the project is $15,000, of which $6,000 is now in hand. The balance will be raised by a county-wide subscription drive which began today.

——-

Progress made in the improvement project at the Shelby county home will be shown to the public on Oct. 24, according to the announcement made today by the City Federation of the Women’s Clubs, sponsors of the program. The Federation, with the cooperation of the superintendent and matron, Mr. and Mrs. Fenner Voress, are arranging an “open house” to be held that day.

50 Years ago

September 7, 1973

Ferguson Construction Co. has announced plans to open a sales office in the Dayton area Monday, according to Thomas Given, vice president. The office will be established in Vandalia at the Riesser Estep Building 115 E. National Road. Designing and cost estimates will be done through the Sidney office initially, Given said. He said the Vandalia office may be expanded in the future to handle those phases.

——-

Alan Rehfus was elected master for the Compromise Grange for the Coming year when a meeting was held Tuesday evening.

25 Years ago

September 7, 1998

Barbecue chicken dinners were the feast of the day at the Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club annual cookout. Some 3,200 dinners, the most ever, were sold Monday at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Chairman Harold Graham said the club’s 125 members all volunteered for the event, which was broken down into two shifts and funds raised from the event are used to fund various youth-oriented programs including scholarships and Teen of the month/year.

——-

The Van Treese family set a record of sorts during the National Water Ski Championship competition in Florida in August. Three generations not only competed in the event, but took medals as well. Local dentist Dr. Jeff Van Treese, his wife, Libby their children ,Adam, 12, Christopher, 9, Benjamin, 8, and Emily 6, and his in-laws, Ron and Dottie Troeger of Cincinnati, all competed in state water ski championships this summer, and four of them made it all the way to the nationals in Florida where they won seven medals. The family spent a lot of their summer practicing on the Great Miami River in Piqua.

——-

The Dinks, a local co-ed volleyball team, recently placed third in its division at the 20th annual Put-In-Bay Volleyball Tournament. There were 180 teams in 10 divisions. The Dinks, who have been playing together for almost 15 years, competed in the Masters Division. The team members include captain Lynn Mauer, Tara Adams, Marchia Bartges, Paul Keller, Dave Helman, and Tom and Ginny Sutton

