ScoresBroadcast.com: Lehman, Loramie meet D-V opponents this week

The high school football season seems like it just got started. After all, Labor Day occurred a couple days ago.

But the season is heating up faster than you think. Temperatures have been high while schools prep this week for game number four already.

Too soon to think about the accumulation of computer playoff points from here on out and postseason projections?

Nope, not at all.

You can bet Division VII Fort Loramie (1-2) and Lehman Catholic (2-1) are playing this week with a lot on the line, because each program tangles with a D-V foe.

The Redskins, 16th in Region 28 of D-VII, travel to Columbus Academy (3-0) on Friday. Lehman, 10th in Region 28, meets Milton-Union (1-2) in a Three-Rivers Conference tilt on Thursday at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Both contests are covered by ScoresBroadcast.com starting at 6:25 p.m. with pregame segments featuring head coaches.

Fort Loramie knows all too well what a slow start to the season means. The Redskins were 2-2 after four games in 2021 and then 2-5 three weeks later. A berth in the postseason was at stake when Fort Loramie hosted D-II Sidney in Week 8 and one-loss Lima Central Catholic in Week 10.

The Redskins pulled out both games and vaulted from being on the playoff bubble to earning a home playoff game in Week 11. The two late season victories generated a massive haul of computer points.

Fort Loramie’s playoff situation is not as precarious this season after Week 3, but it’s getting there.

Keep in mind, 16 of the 23 schools in Region 28 of D-VII advance to the opening round of the postseason. Right now, the Redskins are a pretty good bet to get in. The bottom seven schools in the region are all winless. Fort Loramie and four others have one victory so far and are ranked 12 through 16.

Covington, which was routed by the Redskins last week, doesn’t figure to provide Fort Loramie with much help in 2023.

Furthermore, Fort Loramie doesn’t stand to gain a big number of second-level points the rest of this season from its opponents as it did two years ago. You see, the Redskins remaining schedule of clubs in 2023 has amassed a combined total of only four victories so far. Perennial powers LCC and Lucas have already dropped a pair.

Later this month, Fort Loramie is matched up with Meadowdale, a D-III, and Talawanda, a D-II. But, they are only 1-5 through three weeks.

Thus, the importance of this Friday’s Fort Loramie-Academy clash is darn near off the charts. The Vikings are D-V, are undefeated, and are coming off a 40-0 pasting of Newark Catholic. NC previously blitzed both Loramie and Academy with four straight victories.

Obviously, it’s time for the Redskins to put the pedal to the metal.

Fort Loramie beat Academy at home last year by a touchdown. In Gahanna, two years ago, Academy eked out a thriller, 29-28.

Lehman, too, can cash in Thursday by defeating Milton-Union, a D-V program which has been D-IV in recent seasons. The Bulldogs, 13-1 a year ago and a regional finalist, are coming off their best season ever under Bret Pearce. He has totaled 17 years in two stints at Milton.

Cavaliers first-year head coach Dwane Rowley is shooting for his club’s initial victory in the TRC. Another D-V and league opponent, Miami East, looms Sept. 15. East is 2-1 and much improved. D-IV Bethel is around the corner on Sept. 22.

The picture is clear. Lehman and Fort Loramie have attainable computer points waiting to be had this week and the rest of this month. Especially the Redskins.

Depending on the opponent, its division and its record, early September games can be more important than those in October. A couple local football programs aim to take advantage of the opportunity.