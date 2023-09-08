PIQUA — The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA) will be hosting its seventh annual Fall Mum Sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, starting at 9:30 a.m. on the corner of North Downing and Ash Streets in downtown Piqua. Mums will be available in an assortment of colors for $11 each. The mums are hardy and not only provide seasonal color but if planted in the ground prior to Thanksgiving, they should come back year after year.

For easy shopping, the mums will be arranged by color and there will be volunteers available to help with loading. Same as in years past, anyone purchasing five or more mums will be eligible for free delivery later that same day within the Piqua City limits.

Accepted payment methods include cash, check or credit card. The plants will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and pre-sale orders can be placed at piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org.

Proceeds from this sale will support the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association whose mission is to “Preserve our Past, For the Future” and is registered with the National Register of Historic Places. To learn more about this 501(c)3 organization, please visit our website (piquacaldwellhistoricdistrict.org) and join the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association on Facebook.