Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY — The Recreation Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 11 at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. in the village hall’s council chambers.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Sept. 13, a 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, hiring personnel, approve appropriations, approval of volunteers, hiring substitutes and student athletic works, accepting donations and holding an executive session.