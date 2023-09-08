125 years ago

September 8, 1898

J.W. Guthrie, superintendent of the county infirmary, today made his annual report to the State Board of Charities for the year ended Aug. 31. It shows the number of inmates of the infirmary as of that date were 22 male and 18 female. The total current expenses of the institution during the year amounted to $6,841.67.

——-

Misses Ida Haslup, Eva Ailes and Kate Mumford, teachers in the Pueblo, Colorado, public schools, left this week for that city to resume their work there after spending the summer vacation at the homes hers. Charles and Frank Goode accompanied them and will remain there for their health. The boys expect to enter the Pueblo schools.

100 Years ago

September 8, 1923

The 63rd annual Shelby county fair will open on Tuesday with every indication it will be the most successful fair in the history of the county. Officers of the board in charge of the fair are: R.B. Evans, president; J.A. Flinn, vice president; L.E. Marrs, treasurer, and H.M. Martin, secretary.

——-

Rev. and Mrs. Henry W. Cohagan, and their tow little children Kim and Carol Ann, moved this week to this city and are at home on Jefferson street. Rev. Cohagan is the new pastor of the Church of Christ on Miami avenue, and will deliver his first sermon there on Sunday. They came here from Harrison, O., where Rev. Cohagan has served a church for the past four years.

75 Years ago

September 8, 1948

A letter of recognition from General Lucius D. Clay, American army commander in Europe, to Louis Warbignton for the 8,000 food packages sent to Germany in the “Neighbors In Action” program was received by the “Daily News” today. Warbington, now in Germany to observe the distribution of the 250,000-pound relief shipment, visited General Clay and later received the personal letter from him.

——-

The first day of school in Sidney brought an increase in enrollment of 150 pupils, according to an announcement made today by Supt. F.B. Louys. He noted that 50 of these pupils came from the former East Salem school district, resulting in a net increase of 100. Enrollment this year totals 2,079.

50 Years ago

September 8, 1973

Selection of Thoms Lorenz, Galion, as director of physical program activities of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA was announced today by Executive Director John Dunathan. Lorenz will begin his duties Oct. 15. He fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Philip Jones.

——-

A building permit for the new site of First Federal Savings & Loan Assn. was approved Friday by city building Inspector John Hanagan. The financial institution will build its new offices at the southwest corner of the Poplar Street Ohio Avenue intersection. It is the former site of the Wagner Hotel which was demolished in April. The estimated cost of the facility is $465,000, according to the permit.

25 years ago

September 8, 1998

Retired Sidney High School Athletic Director John Wolfinger has taken a similar position with Fairlawn Local Schools. The Fairlawn Board of Education approved the appointment of Wolfinger during its meeting Tuesday night. Wolfinger spent 33 years in teaching before retiring last spring, serving 17 years as Sidney’s AD.

——-

Property owners along Hillcrest Court have filed a lawsuit in Shelby County Common Pleas Court seeking to stop the city of Sidney from installing sidewalks in the neighborhood. Plaintiffs representing 27 parcels of property along Hillcrest – nearly all of them homeowners – filed the complaint in the court’s Civil Division against the city and all members of the Sidney City Council.

——-

Several area students have been initiated into the Wright State University chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi honor society. Area students initiated were: Matthew Dietz of Botkins, Matthew R. Steinbarger of Sidney, Mary Jo Rethman of Fort Loramie, and Susan Gail Smith of New Bremen.

