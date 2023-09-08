VERSAILLES — Quiet Riot with special guest Saint will be performing at BMI Event Center in Versailles Sept. 30.

Quiet Riot is a rock & roll phenomenon. Famously described as the first heavy metal band to top the pop chart at No. 1 on Billboard magazine, the Los Angeles quartet became an overnight sensation thanks to their monster 1983 smash album Metal Health, that brought us hits such as “Bang Your Head,” “Come on Feel the Noise,” “Run for Cover,” and many more.

Saint formed in 1984 and, over the past three decades, has released 9 studio albums, charted on Billboard and been featured in Metal Edge, Circus, HM and many other magazines. Saint’s mission is to bring good entertainment with a Christ-centered message.

General admission tickets are available now starting at just $30 or a 4-pack of tickets can be purchased for only $25 each. There are also meet and greet tickets with Saint available. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventrcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m.